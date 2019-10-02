Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split after more than two years together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly split.

The pair, who are parents to one-year-old Stormi, are apparently taking some time apart from each other after getting into disagreements with each other.

Speaking to E! News, a source confirmed that the pair are going their separate ways for the time-being, revealing that the two came to decision after spending a lot of time arguing recently.

‘Kylie and Travis aren’t officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart, a source explained to E! News.

‘It’s not a firm split,’ they clarified. ‘They’ve been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month.’

Speaking about why the pair have decided to take some time apart, the source continued: ‘They fight over ridiculous things and Kylie can be very skeptical about Travis,’ adding that ‘Travis has been stressed with dropping new music.’

The insider also revealed that in order to spend time apart, the duo have been living separately so that they could have some time off from each other.

However, the two have both been spending time with daughter Stormi.

‘Travis has been staying at his house in Beverly Hills and Kylie has been allowing him to see Stormi,’ added the insider. ‘She would never take that away from him.’

Kylie and Travis first got together back in 2017 before welcoming their daughter in February 2018.

The pair kept Kylie’s pregnancy completely under wraps for the entire nine months, although fans had suspected that they had a little one on the way as the usually candid Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was rarely spotted out and about while she was carrying her daughter.

And then the proud parents confirmed fans’ suspicions when they revealed that they had welcomed a baby daughter back in February of last year.

Confirming the news they uploaded a sweet video compilation of Kylie’s pregnancy that was posted to Instagram.