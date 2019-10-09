Is THIS the reason behind Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s shock split?

RIP Kyl-is

The world of Kardashian-Jenner super fans was sent into disarray earlier this month, when it was revealed that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had called time on their relationship.

The 22-year-old billionaire took to Twitter last week to confirm that she and rapper Travis had ended their romance, with their attention now turning to the wellbeing of their one-year-old daughter, Stormi.

Kylie penned, ‘Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority.’

Kylie was later forced to hit back at speculation that she had rekindled with her former flame, Tyga, after she was allegedly spotted at his recording studio in the middle of the night.

Blaming social media for blowing the moment out of proportion, she explained, ‘The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.’

Now, it has been rumoured that the relationship came to an end due to Travis feeling ‘stifled’ by the family life, with Kylie reportedly attempting to make the relationship work against the odds.

A source revealed, “Kylie clung on to this relationship as long as she could.

“Things hadn’t been good for a while, but she was so sure they could work things out.”

Speaking to Heat magazine, the insider continued to explain that things happening so quickly for the pair may have been the cause of the split.

“She got pregnant just weeks into the relationship – and she’s spent the past couple of years trying to coax Travis into a more settled family routine.

“He hated hurting Kylie and it nearly destroyed her. But he knows he knows he can’t give her what she wants.”