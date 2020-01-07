'SHOOK!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥'

Kylie Jenner stunned fans as she took to Instagram to show off her latest hair transformation.

In a a red hot snap posted for her 156 million Instagram followers, Kylie can be seen rocking bright sunshine yellow hair, posing in a skin tight bodysuit and showing some skin through the fishnet material.

Teaming the cheeky ensemble with a pair of glitzy stiletto heels and a fair amount of bling, billionaire make up mogul Kylie smouldered for the camera.

Captioning the post, she penned, ‘night out..💛.’

Hitting the comment section, the reality star’s adoring fans showered her with praise.

‘SHOOK!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,’ wrote one.

‘Bby, u r amazing 🤤❤️,’ swooned a second.

‘dang 2020 looks good on her!!!! 🔥🔥🔥,’ commented a third in agreement.

Meanwhile, others weren’t as keen on the outlandish look, with one remarking, ‘Sorry @kyliejenner but u look like a drag queen here😳😳😳😳,’ while a second chipped in, ‘Oh kylie u look amazing but the yellow hair is not so good.’

Despite the focus on her appearance from some followers, others began to grill Kylie, urging her to ‘use her money’ to fight against the bush fires currently tearing through Australia.

‘Use your money for something real. Our country is burning and our wildlife is dying. You can help, you love animals, please help. #prayforaustralia,’ pleaded one.

‘Being how famous you are you could raise a serious amount of awareness on the Australian fires that so desperately need donations to keep the fires being put out and animals being treated for injuries. Stop posting selfies and help the world,’ another angrily typed.

Kylie recently faced criticism from fans after she shared a snapshot of herself wearing a pair of Louis Vuitton sliders, made of mink fur and worth over £1000.

The Instagram story upload came hours after she emotionally mourned the animals lost in the Australian bush fires, writing, ‘This breaks my heart’.

Slamming Kylie for the posts, one irritated Tweeter wrote, ‘Rich people are so disconnected it’s unreal.’

‘Seeing kylie jenner post about the koalas being killed by the fires in australia followed by a picture of her wearing mink sandals on her instagram story really made me realize the extent to which the kardashian family’s stupidity reaches,’ raged a second.