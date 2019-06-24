Could Bradley and Gaga be hitting Glasto for a special performance?

It is thought that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are set to perform together in a ‘secret set’ at Glastonbury this week.

The pop songstress and the Hollywood actor starred alongside each other in smash hit movie A Star Is Born last year and it is rumoured the pair are set to reunite for a surprise performance at the UK festival.

It has been hinted by radio personality Edith Bowman that the duo could sing a selection of songs from the Oscar nominated film on the Park Stage during the iconic music event.

Speaking to Sunday Brunch hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy, the Scottish DJ said: ‘I may know one [surprise act], I can’t possibly say. On my podcast I had Bradley Cooper talking about A Star is Born, and when I spoke to him I was like “I just want to see you guys do a gig, you know play it live.”’

She then revealed that 44-year-old film star Bradley had confirmed to be in talks with Glastonbury officials about the possibility of appearing at the festival.

She said: ‘He was like “Well we have been talking to Nick [Dewey] and Emily Eavis about it, we’d do the Park Stage”.

‘And I said “That would be amazing!” Bradley Cooper and Gaga doing the Park Stage’.

Rumours of the secret performance come just weeks after Bradley split from his girlfriend of four years, Irina Shayk.

His break up from the 33-year-old Russian model followed rumours that he and Gaga, also 33, had become romantically involved with one another during the production of A Star Is Born, after they showcased explosive chemistry on stage at the 2019 Oscars.

A source also told People magazine that Bradley had become ‘emotionally absent’ from Irina while filming with his on-screen lover, Gaga.

Despite the speculation surrounding the split, a source revealed that the music diva is ‘devastated’ to have been dragged into Bradley and Irina’s split.

Speaking to Grazia, the insider said: ‘She feels it’s outshining the work they did on the movie, which is the last thing either of them wanted. Gaga doesn’t want to be seen as the other woman.’

They continued to say that the close pals are not holding back on their friendship and are planning to carry on as they were.

‘They’re adamant it should be maintained because what they built with the film and their relationship is precious.’