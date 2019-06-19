It's rumoured that Lady Gaga's close bond with Bradley fuelled his split from Irina

Lady Gaga is reportedly devastated after being linked to Bradley Cooper’s split from girlfriend Irina Shayk.

Actor Bradley, 44, split from Russian supermodel Irina, 33, after four years together earlier this month.

Pop songstress Gaga, also 33, starred beside Bradley in the smash hit movie A Star Is Born, with the co-star’s close relationship sparking speculation of romance between the pair.

It has also been heavily speculated that the closeness between the on-screen lovers cost Bradley his relationship with Irina.

The Bad Romance singer has been open about her admiration for the film’s director ever since they met and rumours that the cast mates were having an affair began to surface following their passionate performance of movie soundtrack Shallow at the Oscars.

Speaking of her fellow big screen star, she once admitted: ‘The second I saw him, I was like, “Have I known you my whole life?”’

While Bradley agreed, telling Variety: ‘It was an instant connection, instant understanding… I fell in love with her face and eyes’.

Stunning underwear model Irina also claimed that her beau was emotionally absent during the making of A Star Is Born.

Despite the gossip surrounding Gaga, a source revealed that she is ‘devastated to have been dragged into this split, and so publicly.’

Speaking to Grazia, the insider added: ‘She feels it’s outshining the work they did on the movie, which is the last thing either of them wanted. Gaga doesn’t want to be seen as the other woman.’

They continued to say that the close pals are not holding back on their friendship and are planning to carry on as they were.

‘They’re adamant it should be maintained because what they built with the film and their relationship is precious.’

Following the shock separation, the pop diva was subject to heckling from fans during a performance in Las Vegas, with the audience member asking where Bradley was.

According to The Sun, the award winning musician hit back at the taunts, announcing: ‘Be kind or f**k off.’