Lamar Odom announces engagement to girlfriend of four months

Lamar Odom has announced his engagement.

The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to his Instagram page to announce that he got down on one knee to girlfriend Sabrina Parr.

Sharing a sweet snap of him with now-fiancée Sabrina who is embracing her hubby-to-be and showing off her new engagement ring, Lamar confirmed the news to his 540,000 followers, writing, ‘Introducing my new fiancé!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!! @getuptoparr’.

Health and life coach Sabrina also shared the exciting news with her 124,000 followers, uploading a video detailing her dazzling diamond-packed engagement ring, alongside two close up snaps of it too.

She captioned her post, ‘I SAID YES!!!!! 💍👰🏽 @lamarodom #mrsparrodom #lamarandsabrina’.

Both posts received thousands of likes and comments, with fans and friends congratulating the pair.

Comments included, ‘Omg this is so amazing’, ‘Congrats to both of you!!!😍❤️’ and ‘👏🏾❤️ Love Wins!!’.

Lamar and Sabrina were first spotted together back in July only four months ago.

And this wouldn’t be the first time Lamar popped the question after a short courtship.

The professional basketball player was previously married to reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, who he asked to marry him after only one month together.

The previously married pair, who tied the knot back in 2009, appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians together as well as launching their own spin-off programme Khloé & Lamar.

They split back in 2013 after Lamar was hit with cheating and drug abuse allegations but Khloe put divorce proceedings on hold after the Lakers player was placed on life support in hospital when he was found unconscious at a brothel in Las Vegas.

The TV duo’s divorce eventually went though in 2016 before Khloe went on to have daughter True with Canadian basketballer Tristan Thompson.

Big congrats to Lamar and new fiancée Sabrina on their lovely and exciting announcement!