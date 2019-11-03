The Love Island star had her first boob job at the age of 18

Laura Anderson has shared a graphic image of her plastic surgery scars after revealing her regret at going under the knife when she was just 18.

The 2018 Love Island star penned a lengthy message on Instagram after deciding to have a breast reduction.

Warning her followers about the close-up photo of her post-surgery scars, she said: ‘Swipe right for the not so faint hearted.’

The Scottish star then opened up about her regrets over altering her body.

She said: ‘Recently I decided to undergo a breast reduction. I had my first breast augmentation at 18 (12 years ago) After this length of time its normal to consider a replacement.

‘I just want to make clear that even though at 18 years old I was very mature for my age (more mentally) I really had no idea who I was or what I was doing to my body.

‘Here’s what they don’t tell you, every surgery has repercussions years down the line so this quick fix mentality which we all suffer from from time to time will most definitely come back to bite you in the ass.

‘It’s not like buying a pair of jeans that don’t fit so you just take them back. There’s no refunds when it comes to interfering with our bodies.’

Laura then admitted that it was following her stint on Love Island that she realised her body was not in proportion because of her large breasts.

She continued: ‘Being completely honest, after seeing myself on TV I realised that my chest looked way too big for my frame and after many shooting pains in my left boob I knew it was time for a change.

‘My original implants were so large that over time I’ve actually stretched my skin and breast pocket so much that I was told my choices would now be limited. This is just something I would never have thought about all those years ago.

‘If I could have it my way, I’d go back and never have my first surgery at all. Having no implants and to be natural is honestly the person I feel inside.’

She then ended her message with some words of advice for those who may be considering surgery.

She added: ‘I just want to say to young girls or guys out there that think surgery is the answer to all their problems, just know the decision to go under the knife is huge and really has its consequences.

‘My message to you is yes, fashion changes, but our bodies don’t need to!’