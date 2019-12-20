Laura Whitmore confirmed to take over Caroline Flack as Love Island host

Laura Whitmore is set to host Love Island.

The former I’m A Celebrity Extra Camp presenter took to her Instagram page to reveal that she would be taking over from Caroline Flack as host for the upcoming series of the matchmaking series.

‘I will be hosting Love Island and Aftersun this series,’ she wrote, alongside a snap of her name on an infamous Love Island water bottle.

‘Whhhhaa??? To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement.

‘I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show,’ she continued, before giving fans an update about longtime Love Island presenter Caroline, who stepped down from the role earlier this week.

‘I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role.

‘I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.

‘Above all, I am a massive fan of this show,’ added Laura, who is in a relationship with infamous voiceover comedian Iain Stirling. ‘I’ve never been to a Love Island villa, and I can’t wait to get in there to meet all the new islanders looking for love.

‘The Love Island team are the best in the business… including the voice and heart of the show, Iain. He thought he was getting a holiday away from me…not a chance’.

Fans were thrilled by the news, with the post raking up nearly 11,000 likes and hundreds of comments in a matter of minutes.

Laura was left with streams of congratulatory messages, including comments from high profile faces like X Factor, Hollyoaks and I’m A Celeb‘s Jake Quickenden, Made In Chelsea‘s Millie Mackintosh, model Daisy Lowe and Pussycat Dolls‘ and Strictly Come Dancing‘s Ashley Roberts.

The role change comes after Caroline stepped down earlier this week after hosting the show for five series, following an arrest for assault.

‘Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly,’ wrote Caroline, in a statement on Instagram.

‘In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series six.

‘I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.’

Congrats to Laura on the new role!