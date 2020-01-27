Love Island fans aren't happy about how much use Laura's passport is getting...

Love Island viewers have called for host Laura Whitmore to be sacked over her ‘excessive’ travelling.

Twitter users slammed the Irish telly star this weekend when she took to the social media platform to report that she had arrived back in the UK from the South African Love Island villa via plane once again.

Laura, who took over the presenting spot from Caroline Flack this year, has been flying back and forth in order to appear in the villa in person, as well as host the ITV show’s Monday night spin off, Aftersun back in London.

Busy bee Laura also chats away on her BBC Radio 5 Live show on Sundays which she has also been hurrying home from Cape Town for, making the round trip six times since Love Island’s first ever winter series launched this month.

Laura was forced to hit back at Tweeters criticising her worldwide career after one piped up to say, ‘Why is Laura Whitmore flying from South Africa every weekend to do her Sunday morning radio show then back to SA to present Love Island? Surely there are studios she could broadcast from in SA? #ClimateCrisis.’

Meanwhile, another chipped in, ‘I’m sorry but you could easily do your radio live in South Africa and easily present love island aftersun (I’m sure itv2 could pay for guests to fly out)! I think it’s ridiculous that you’re travelling back and forth! You need to think more of the climate! #ClimateCrisis.’

Making sure to explain the need for her multiple plane trips, blonde beauty Laura wrote back, ‘Hi Jane, love island aftersun is filmed in London – as all the guests are based in the UK. I’m only in cape town for the finale, public voting etc. And I’m an advocate of offsetting carbon footprint you’ll notice on my Twitter. Thanks.’

Feistily taking a swipe at the haters, Laura sassily added, ‘Let’s all get facts straight before any negativity online.’