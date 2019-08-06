Lauren Goodger has hit out against ex-fiancé Mark Wright and his wife Michelle Keegan.

The The Only Way Is Essex original, who dated TV presenter Mark Wright on and off for 10 years since the pair were teenagers, commented on her ex’s marriage to his current wife Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan, labelling the couple ‘weird’.

Explaining that she ran into the duo when she went to the gym, the 32-year-old said that she was surprised how the TV pair interacted with each other, as they seemed not to talk or communicated with each other at all.

‘I saw them both in the gym,’ the TOWIE alum told Heat magazine. ‘They don’t talk it’s really weird. I was like ‘f***ing hell, we weren’t like that.’

‘It’s like they don’t know each other,’ she continued. ‘I can’t go into that though. I’m just so glad that ain’t me.’

Adding that she gets bored of discussing her relationship with the 32-year-old This Morning presenter, she claimed that she doesn’t care about his relationship with wife of four years Michelle.

More: Lauren Goodger makes HUGE claim about relationship with Mark Wright Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘It’s annoying, because people say I always talk about him, but I really don’t give a s***.

‘I get why people ask about it, but everyone knows me from TOWIE and we were together at the beginning of it all, but it has no relevance to my life now whatsoever.’

Lauren and Mark appeared on the very first series of the popular reality show together back in 2010.

At the time the reality series revolved around the couple’s then-nine-year relationship and the love triangle that they were caught in with TOWIE beauty Lucy Mecklenburgh, who is now engaged to Michelle’s Corrie colleague Ryan Thomas.

After getting on engaged on-screen in 2011, the pair decided to later call it quits between them, ending their ten-year relationship.

Mark would then go on to get engaged to current wife Michelle in September 2013.