Lauren Goodger has hit back at reports claiming she was ‘all over’ Katie Price’s ex-fiance Kris Boyson.

The TOWIE star and personal trainer sparked the rumours after attending the same boxing event in London recently.

A report claimed she was ‘making moves’ on the 30-year-old during the boozy night out at London’s O2 Arena, but he wasn’t interested.

However, 33-year-old Lauren has slammed the suggestion she would try it on with pal Katie’s ex.

The reality star insisted: ‘There’s no way I’d date anyone’s sloppy seconds.’

She said she and mum-of-five Katie, 41, are good friends and she even attended her wedding to ex Kieran Hayler.

‘There is no way I’d break girl code and date one of her exes. They had just broken up, too,’ she went on.

‘I hardly saw Kris. I was with my girls on our own table. Kris wasn’t with us. I’d seen him just to say hello and that was it,’ she told The Sun.

It comes as on and off pair Katie and Kris, who split last month, appeared to be rowing when they were pictured at Thorpe Park on Thursday night.

Pictures obtained by the Daily Mail show their awkward run in, with Kris seemingly shouting over to his ex while she stands with a group of friends and son Junior.

Kris, who dumped Kris via text for younger toyboy Charles Drury, is said to have now moved the 22-year-old in her Sussex mansion.

Former glamour model Katie and trainer Kris first met in May 2018 and soon went public with their romance when he whisked her away to Bruges for her 40th birthday.