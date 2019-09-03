Celebs Go Dating and former TOWIE star Lauren Goodger has shared some heartbreaking news about her family.

Posting on her Instagram stories, Lauren, 32, posted that she had lost her grandmother yesterday (September 2), and was keeping a memento to remember her nan by.

‘My nan passed away this morning,’ she wrote. ‘I’ve taken two special rings of hers I’ll always have now… just with family at my nans waiting for the undertaker #family #childhood #memories’.

The star then went on to post some photos to remember her childhood, including one adorable picture of her as a child standing next to an Alsatian dog, plus a picture of her with her head in a towel turban with the caption ‘tomboy kid’.

She then finished the story with a sweet picture of her nan, with the caption: ‘R.i.P My Nanny Pat’.

The devastating news comes soon after Lauren opened up about a secret childhood ‘heartbreak’.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Appearing on Celebs Go Dating, she struggled to hold back tears as she opened about her childhood.

Discussing her background with the Channel 4 show’s agents Anna and Paul, the reality star revealed that when she was only four years old, her mother gave up – but kept her brother and sister.

‘My family are from East London,’ she said. ‘When I was four my mum gave me to my dad but kept my older brother and sister. She said she couldn’t cope with three on her own. For me that was heartbreaking.’

When asked about the commonality between her mother and the men that she has had relationships with, she said: ‘I can only think that I’ve been rejected. That’s why I stay in these long relationships when I shouldn’t, and however much they put me through, I still stay there for a long time.’

Words by Caitlin Butler.