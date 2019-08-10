Celebs Go Dating’s Lauren Goodger opens up on secret ‘heartbreak’

Lauren Goodger has opened up on a secret childhood ‘heartbreak’.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star struggled to hold back tears as she opened about her childhood when she appeared on Celebs Go Dating.

Discussing her background with the Channel 4 show’s agents Anna and Paul, the reality star revealed that when she was only four years old, her mother gave up – but kept her brother and sister.

‘My family are from East London,’ said the 32-year-old, opening up on this week’s show.

‘When I was four my mum gave me to my dad but kept my older brother and sister.

‘She said she couldn’t cope with three on her own. For me that was heartbreaking.’

The TOWIE star, who famously had a long-term relationship with This Morning presenter Mark Wright while the two appeared on the popular reality show, went on to open up about how the experience went on to affect her later relationships in life.

When asked the commonality between her mother and the men that she has had relationships with, she said: “I can only think that I’ve been rejected.

‘That’s why I stay in these long relationships when I shouldn’t, and however much they put me through, I still stay there for a long time.’

Lauren recently spoke out about her TOWIE ex Mark Wright’s current relationship with wife Michelle Keegan.

Branding the couple’s interaction ‘weird’, the TV star told Heat magazine: ‘I saw them both in the gym.

‘They don’t talk it’s really weird. I was like ‘f***ing hell, we weren’t like that.’

‘It’s like they don’t know each other,’ she continued. ‘I can’t go into that though. I’m just so glad that ain’t me.’

The TOWIE alum first appeared in the ITV2 show when it launched back in 2010.

The first series revolved around her love triangle with then-fiancé Mark and reality star beauty Lucy Mecklenburgh.