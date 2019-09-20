Lauren Goodger slammed for ‘self-obsessed’ behaviour at nan’s funeral

Lauren Goodger has been slammed for her online behaviour.

Lauren Goodger has been slammed for her ‘self-obsessed’ behaviour at her grandmother’s funeral, after she uploaded a series of selfies and videos to her social media.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star attended the funeral of her grandmother, Patricia Joan Mary Cain, yesterday, but was criticised after posting a series of glamourous photos to her Instagram story.

The 33-year-old shared a selfie photo of her pouting with the caption ‘We love you Nanny’, followed by a sultry selfie of her with mum Cheryl and a photo of the flower display that was up at the funeral.

The TV star also shared a photo of the funeral hearse.

And social media users were not happy.

Many took to Twitter to slam the former TOWIE star for using her grandmother’s funeral ‘as an excuse for a photo opp’, claiming that she was ‘insensitive’ and ‘self obsessed’.

‘Only lauren goodger could use a funeral as an excuse for a photo opp,’ wrote one Twitter user, ‘the lassies no right’.

‘Even on the day of her own gran’s funeral, @LaurenGoodger is still snapchatting pictures of herself! 🙈,’ added another, ‘#selfobsessed’.

‘Lauren Goodyear’s Instagram story is so insensitive,’ wrote another. ‘Posting your grans funeral. And then saying ‘we love you nanny’ while posing and preening. Honestly attention seeking at its worst. She is officially unfollowed.’

Another agreed, writing: ‘Wow I’ve seen it all now Lauren Goodger filming and posing at her nans funereal. Is nothing private anymore. What a sad world we live in #laurengoodger’, while one added:‘@LaurenGoodger this shows what a classless person you are if you are taking a selfie at your mans funeral. What dreadful human being you are’.

Others commented: ‘Shocked the find Lauren Goodger snap chatting and doing that vile pout while at her nans funeral’, ‘@LaurenGoodger taking selfies at your grand funeral .. not a good look’ and ‘Lauren Goodger filming her Gran’s funeral for her insta story. Have a day off. My god man’.