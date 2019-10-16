Leigh-Anne is clearly missing her bae

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to Instagram yesterday to share an utterly adorable post dedicated to her boyfriend Andre Gray.

As she counted down to her reunion with the Watford football pro, the stunning songstress posted a sweet photo of her snuggling up to her bae.

Leigh-Anne and her fellow Little Mix band mates have been jetting all over Europe over the past month since their LM5 tour kicked off, meaning they’ve been away from loved ones at home.

Beside the photo, where she can be seen leaning on Andre’s shoulder with a huge grin on her face, Leigh-Anne wrote, ‘Tomorrow 😩❤️ #Facetimeaintcuttingit’

In a second snap, the sports star is laying in bed with the couple’s two pooches, Harvey and Maurice- aw!

As always, heaps of Little Mix supporters took to the comment section to swoon over the pop star’s tribute to her boyf.

‘Perfect couple ❤️,’ one penned, while a second chipped in, ‘You guys are so sweet together ❤️’

‘Ugh why are you the best couple ever 😭💖,’ chipped in a third.

Leigh-Anne recently celebrated her 28th birthday by hosting a huge girly sleepover in the lavish home she and Andre share together.

Meanwhile, Andre of course shared a gushy tribute to Leigh-Anne on the special day, sharing a sizzling snap of the two of them, with Leigh-Anne straddling his lap.

Captioning the upload, the footie expert wrote, ‘Happy birthday mi amor, keep being you in this old age lol🖤’

Responding to the thoughtful words, Leigh-Anne simply commented, ‘Love you ❤️❤️❤️.’

Of course, she thanked all of her dedicated fans and those close to her for all their love over the years as she spent the night with her oldest friends.

‘28 going on 18! 🤷🏽♀️😂 Thank you to everyone who made me feel special and loved on my Bday!

‘Some of you guys had me in tears with the beautiful videos you made 😩❤️ to my girlies from day 1 (with a couple missing) we’ll be having our sleepovers until we old and grey 😂thank you for the best night! I love you all millions!! 👏🏽❤️’