‘I don’t have words’ Fans are LOVING Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock sexy carnival outfit

Leigh-Anne Pinnock spent this week’s scorching Bank Holiday Monday partying with revellers and dancing on top of the Red Bull Music x Mangrove float at London’s Notting Hill Carnival.

And the Little Mix star’s bold choice of outfit ensured all eyes were on her: Leigh-Anne teamed a colourful crocheted bikini top with a bright yellow tutu-style skirt and matching eye make-up, completing the look with white trainers and oversized hoop earrings.

She shared a snap of the sexy look to her Instagram account, writing: ‘Carnival let’s go!!’ And as temperatures hit a record 32 degrees, Leigh-Anne’s followers seemed to think she was the one bringing the heat, hitting the ‘like’ button more than 240,000 times.

‘WOW,’ wrote one. ‘I don’t have words,’ said another. ‘You’re too beautiful to be real,’ a third commented.

‘This is a LOOK,’ another user declared. ‘You are slaying it,’ confirmed another. ‘And that dress is everything,’ another fan replied.

Even Leigh-Anne’s bandmate Jesy Nelson took time out from a romantic weekend at Champneys with boyfriend Chris Hughes to comment, posting four ‘heart eyes’ emojis.

Chris was forced to hit back at ‘sickening’ comments directed at Jesy this weekend, after a social media troll commented on a cute snap of the pair relaxing at the spa, calling his girlfriend ‘the ugly one’ out of Little Mix.

Earlier this year, Leigh-Anne spoke out about the ‘horrible’ online abuse she’d received herself.

‘It’s horrible, especially having to deal with it in the public eye as well,’ she told Lorraine. The singer revealed that bandmates Jesy, Perrie and Jade had helped her get through it.

‘I’m just lucky to have the girls and that unit. I don’t know what I’d do without them, to be honest,’ she admitted.