Leona Lewis has married her boyfriend of eight-years Dennis Jauch in a beautiful Italian wedding.

The Bleeding Love hitmaker spared no expense for her big day and made sure to fly out her nearest and dearest for the ceremony on Saturday.

According to HELLO! magazine, Leona had an incredible three outfits for her special day – a full-length white tulle gown for the ceremony, a beaded blush dress for the reception and a crystal-embellished jumpsuit for the party.

Leona walked down the aisle to Ave Maria, watched by 180 family members and friends, including Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan, and The Voice UK winner Jermaine Jackman, who sang at the ceremony.

‘We’re so ready to do this,” Leona told HELLO! ahead of the wedding.

‘Dennis is the most kind, considerate person I’ve ever met. He’s been my rock through my crazy ups and downs and everything I’ve gone through in my life.’

Ahead of the wedding, a source close to the star told the Sun: ‘Leona is madly in love with Dennis and they are both so excited to get hitched this weekend.

‘They have flown their nearest and dearest out to Italy for the ceremony and no expense has been spared.’

Continuing, the source added: ‘Because they live in the States, their friends and family don’t all get to meet up much, so it’s going to be a really special day.’

The loved-up duo first began dating in 2010 when German-born Dennis worked as a backing dancer on her The Labyrinth tour, and Dennis popped the question on their eighth anniversary in August, last year.