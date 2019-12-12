Amazing...

X-Factor singing sensation Leona Lewis has opened up about the amazing sign she received on her wedding day that confirmed she should marry her husband.

The angelic voiced pop star tied the knot with her beau of nine years, Dennis Jaunch, in July of this year.

Despite marrying in a stunning ceremony in Italy, the wedding went ahead without groom Dennis’ father, who sadly passed away just three weeks prior to the big day.

Describing the special event, Leona told Hello! magazine, “It was just the most beautiful day, full of love. It was so special to be able to bring together everyone we love, there were a lot of tears.”

The Islington born songstress went on to explain how one specific moment from the day left her feeling connected to Dennis’ late dad and confirmed her feelings for her new spouse.

Revealing that they had to ditch their stunning vineyard location and head for indoor cover during the celebrations, Leona confessed she and Dennis felt as though it was a sign sent from his father.

Leona said, “There was so much energy in the room and everyone was rooting for us.

“We felt Lutz there with us and we knew he wanted us to go ahead and do this.”

Dennis added, “There couldn’t have been more of a sign, Dad made sure we all knew he was there.”

Following the wedding, Leona shared a series of stunning photos from the special occasion with her 600 thousand Instagram followers, including a heartwarming pic of her and Dennis standing proudly as newlyweds.

‘I will cherish this day for a lifetime 🌸 9 years ago this amazing man walked into my life and last weekend we said “I do” surrounded by the people we love,’ Leona wrote.