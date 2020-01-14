Hilarious as always, Lewis...

Lewis Capaldi has finally broken his silence on the rather awkward topic of his ex girlfriend, Paige Turley, being in the latest batch of sexy singletons hitting Love Island.

Scottish musician Lewis’ ex flame Paige hit the South African villa for the first ever winter series of the smash hit ITV dating show this week, name dropping her famous former bae within her first few minutes on screen.

“One of my ex boyfriends is Lewis Capaldi. According to the papers his song Some One You Loved was about me,” the blonde bombshell explained, before cheekily adding, “Lewis, I’m so sorry I must have been a b***h to you.”

Now, Lewis has given his two cents on the situation, with the heartbreak song writer announcing he’s expecting something in return for being Paige’s claim to fame.

“The prize is like £50,000 and I’ll be like ‘Well, listen. They asked you to go on it right I’m not saying I’m the reason but also… slide me two grand’,” he joked.

Speaking to New Zealand’s The Edge, he sweetly continued, “She never told me she was going on it. That would have been a nice heads up.

“But fair play and good luck to her. ‘ll be f***ing watching it – like go on Paige, come on.

“When she’s on a date with a boy I’ll be like come on kiss him. I hope she wins.”

Awww! Got to love a supportive ex.

Dishing the deets on the pair’s failed romance, Lewis went on, “I’ve known her for years. 18 when we first met, 19 when we started going out, 20 when we finished going out.

“It was a very amicable breakup.”