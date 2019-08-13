The Hunger Games actor and Wrecking Ball singer have parted ways after less than a year of marriage

Liam Hemsworth has broken his silence following his and Miley Cyrus‘ split.

The Hunger Games actor and Wrecking Ball singer announced they were parting ways after seven months of marriage at the weekend.

And Liam has now wished his ex well in a social media post.

Sharing a picture of a sun setting on a beach, the 29-year-old wrote: ‘Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.’

He added, ‘Peace and Love.’

Miley and Liam married in December last year and announced their split at the weekend.

Their statement read, ‘Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time.

‘Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

‘They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.

‘Please respect their process and privacy.’

However, just days after the split was announced, Miley was pictured kissing and cuddling Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter on holiday in Lake Como, Italy.

Clearly not to bother about who may have been looking, they lay on a mattress together kissing, before frolicking in their private pool together.

Miley also posted some pictures from her Italian trip with Kaitlynn, with some poignant captions about life being a journey.

Posing in Italian ski resort Cortina d’Ampezz, she wrote, ‘Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable.

‘The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed.

‘My dad always told me “Nature never hurries but it is always on time”…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true.

‘I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own [sic].

She added: ‘Life’s a climb… but the view is great.’