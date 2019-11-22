Liam Hemsworth’s sister-in-law has spoken out about the actor.

Liam Hemsworth and wife Miley Cyrus split earlier this year.

And while we were all devastated at the shock news, one of Liam’s family members has now spoken out about the actor is doing.

Elsa Pataky, who is married to Liam’s older brother, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, has spoken out about the actor’s split from Miley.

The model was out at the launch of lingerie brand Women’s Secret’s Christmas campaign earlier this week, and she spoke to reporters at the event about her brother-in-law’s relationship.

“My brother-in-law, well…After a relationship that you’ve dedicated ten years to, he’s a little bit down, but he’s coping well,” she said, “he’s a strong boy and he deserves the best, I think he deserves much better”.

“You always find support in your family,” she continued, “and he’s joined at the hip with his brother, who has been there to give all the strength he needed”.

Liam and Miley tied the knot last year in a surprise ceremony surrounded by their friends and family.

However, after nearly ten years in an on-off relationship, the Hollywood pair went their separate ways earlier this year after announcing their shock split back in August.

Since then Miley has been linked to Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Brody Jenner’s estranged wife Kaitlynn Carter, as well as longtime friend and current reported beau Australian singer Cody Simpson.

Following the celeb pair’s summer break up, Liam lay low for a while, with an insider telling E! News at the time, “He needed to get out of town and away from it all to be able to get some perspective”.

“He is with the people he loves and just taking each day as it comes,” continued the source. “Everyone has been very supportive and trying to take his mind off of things. He’s not in a rush to figure out where to go next.”

However, since then the Hunger Games actor has been linked to Dynasty actress Maddison Brown.

Let’s hope Liam is able to find happiness as he goes forward!