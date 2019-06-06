Liam's on to the next!

It seems that former One Direction star Liam Payne has well and truly moved on from his short lived romance with supermodel Naomi Campbell.

The unlikely couple began dating earlier this year but cooled off the fling back in April.

At the time, a source told The Mirror: ‘Liam and Naomi had a lot of fun together, they got on well and had a laugh. But it just wasn’t meant to be.

‘They are going to stay friends – there are no hard feelings with either of them.’

Now, it looks like 25-year-old Liam has made it Instagram official with another catwalk beauty- Australian supermodel Duckie Thot.

The pair attended the stars studded Cartier and British Vogue Darling dinner last night where Duckie, 23, snapped a rather cosy photo of her and Liam.

Taking to Instagram, the stunning L’Oréal model uploaded the photo where she can be seen holding hands with pop star, Liam, who shares two-year-old son, Bear, with ex Cheryl.

As the pair both flashed some very glitzy bling, Liam’s distinctive hand tattoos gave his identity away.

Not that they needed to, though. Duckie made sure to tag her new flame in the sweet upload.

This comes days after Strip That Down singer Liam described his experience in smash hit boy band, One Direction as ‘toxic’.

Admitting that at times he struggled to cope with the group’s mammoth success, he revealed he turned to alcohol to get him through the whirlwind experience.

Speaking to Men’s Health Australia, Liam said: ‘When you’re doing hundreds and hundreds of [concerts] and it’s the same 22 songs at the same time every single day, even if you’re not happy, you’ve got to go out there.

‘It’s almost like putting the Disney costume on before you step up on stage and underneath the Disney costume I was p***ed quite a lot of the time because there was no other way to get your head around what was going on, I mean it was fun.

‘We had an absolute blast but there were certain parts of it where it just got a little bit toxic, it’s difficult when you have the level of fame that we had in the band.’