The saying two's company, three's a crowd appears to ring alarm bells in Liam Payne's former relationship with Cheryl Tweedy - as the singer admits his close friendship with the blonde beauty "didn't do much for my personal life".

Liam Payne, 26, who has son Bear, two, with the Love Made Me Do It singer, opened up in a recent interview to promote his new music.

‘[My duet with Rita] didn’t do very much for my personal life! But it did a lot for my… [laughs] yeah no, it was good.’

READ MORE: Liam Payne reveals THIS singer gave him her number

Liam and Rita Ora, 28, recorded and performed For You but it was their on-stage chemistry that got people talking – and notably the BRIT Awards 2018 saw Rita strip on stage to her underwear as his girlfriend at the time Cheryl Tweedy looked on.

Cheryl and Rita were both judges on The X Factor in 2015 but reports there were tensions among the pair surfaced when Rita claimed she turned down Cheryl’s single Call My Name, having been offered it first from Calvin Harris – something which Calvin denied ever happened.

In recent weeks, Liam has gone public with new love Maya Henry whilst attending Rita’s new Escada x Rita Ora clothing launch.

Speaking about the romance, he said, ‘[I’m] very happy at the moment.’ And following the release of his latest single Stack It Up he gushed, ‘Last but not least this one [Maya] for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is.’

For Strip That Down, Liam collaborated with Quavo and co-written with Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac, Get Low with Zedd and he co-wrote I Won’t Break off Cheryl’s Only Human album.

So will this be the end of his friendship with Rita?

Liam added, ‘I love her, she’s really great and super, super fun to work with. Out of all my collaborations, I’d say she is one of my favourites.’ OUCH!

Looks like Liam and Rita are BFF’s forever, let’s hope girlfriend Maya doesn’t mind…