Liam Payne sends fans wild as he flashes bum in totally NAKED snap

Cheeky!

Liam Payne has left fans stunned by posing totally naked for a seriously sexy snap.

Photographer Mert Alas took to Instagram to upload the photo of the former One Direction star, in which he can be see posing in the nude on a balcony while perching on a director style chair.

Flaunting his tatted, muscly arm and flashing his peachy bottom, Liam, 25, turned to the camera to give his best smoulder for the shot.

Captioning the snap, Mert penned: ‘Get of my chair @liampayne #berlin #comingsoon.’

Unsurprisingly, the raunchy image sent Liam’s adoring fans utterly wild, with thousands bombarding the comment section with gushing words of appreciation.

One wrote: ‘I DON’T EVEN KNOW HOW TO REACT,’ while another added: ‘Oh my golly golly gosh.’

One more seriously keen fan asked: ‘You are lucky! Liam just sat naked on your chair! Can i buy that chair?’

And a fourth cheekily chipped in: ‘I wish I was a chair so he could sit on my face.’

Mert also shared a pic of the Strip That Down singer posing for his recent collaboration with fashion brand, Hugo Boss.

Despite having teamed up with the name to release his own line of menswear, Liam previously admitted that his fashion sense can sometimes be questionable.

‘I’ve got a long way to go before I could be considered a style icon’, he told the Evening Standard.

‘There’s a shot of me wearing this furry thing with no T-shirt and sunglasses on – inside – and red jogging bottoms. I don’t know what was going on that day.

‘I think there was a part of me that enjoyed that the way I was dressing was annoying people – I was like, I’m going to get abused whatever I wear.’