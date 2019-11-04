OMG 🔥😳

One Direction star Liam Payne left fans in a frenzy as he shared a series of seriously raunchy snaps from his recent campaign with Hugo Boss.

In the edgy photos, Liam can be seen laying entirely naked on a bed, with his muscular thighs spread apart.

Covering his manhood, Victoria Secret model Stella Maxwell lay strewn across his crotch, wearing nothing but a pair of white Hugo underpants.

In a second pic, the Wolverhampton born X-Factor star is a little more covered, flashing a sizeable bulge in pair of the designer undies, smouldering for the camera with Stella posing starkers in the back ground.

Understandably, Liam’s adoring fans could barely contain themselves, going wild in the comment section over Liam’s gym honed bod and his lack of clothing.

‘LIAM I THINK I’M PREGNANT 🤰,’ one wrote, while a second gushed, ‘Liam you stay exactly where you are, because you are per-fect.’

‘IM NOT ALIVE!!!! I SWEAR IM NOT ALIVE!!!’ another excited commenter wrote.

‘This must be illegal 🔥🔥,’ chipped in a fourth and another said, ‘Confirmed: there is something hotter than the sun.’

Meanwhile, others were begging the question of what Liam’s girlfriend Maya Henry would make of his red hot display with another girl.

But it seems the stunning Texan model was actually super proud of her man, sharing a snippet of the shoot on her own Instagram account, swooning over her man like the rest of us.

Liam seems totally loved up with Maya and recently praised her for her chilled out nature, seemingly making a dig at his ex Cheryl.

He told MTV, “I’m really happy right now and things are good. Now that I’ve found someone who’s my best friend as well as my partner. It’s massively changed things for me.

“She’s just so relaxed about everything. Someone who’s completely got your back with everything is just the wildest thing.

“I don’t think I’ve really experienced that before in someone, so it’s quite a wonder to watch.”