The Smile singer took aim at the Love Island star

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague was recently trolled by her followers for cooking some rather bland-looking chicken for her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

And it seems Lily Allen is a fan of the ITV2 reality show, as she posted a picture of an incredible-looking Sunday roast she had cooked, and teased Molly-Mae in the process.

Sharing a picture of her cooking skills, Lily added: “SEASONING SEASON . Sorry @mollymaehague.”

It comes after Tommy posted a video on his Instagram story showing off the dinner Molly-Mae had made him after a gym session.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

In the video, he said: “Hard training session at the gym but I come home to wifey goals.”

And fans immediately slammed Molly-Mae’s cooking, following the video which showed some unseasoned chicken, potatoes and vegetables.

One wrote: “That chicken Molly-Mae cooked for Tommy is beige. I’m am so sorry but beige coloured chicken is highly unacceptable.”

Tommy had to actually defend his girlfriend’s cooking, by insisting it was unseasoned due to his training as a boxer.

MORE: Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague seriously offended some of her followers with her Halloween outfit

He tweeted: “Can I just say that the meal @mollymaehague made for me was a fighters meal clean cut food I don’t like seasoning or any of that btw.

“It was the most caring thing anyone has ever done for me so thanks for the meal babe I love you, come on guys where’s the love.”

To be fair, during their time in the villa, Tommy showed he’s not much of a cook either, as he made Molly-Mae a horrible-looking cheese sandwich.

One fan pointed out: “People are slating that meal Molly Mae hit Tommy Fury with and rightly so, but pls don’t forget he tried to serve cheese on bread with a bottle of mayo as a starter.”

And Molly-Mae was able to see the funny side of the whole debacle anyway, as she retweeted someone who wrote: “If I see that meal Molly-Mae made one more time this morning the risk of me throwing up is high,” and commented: “same tbh.”