The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist has named her company after their dog Hurley

Lisa Armstrong has taken a dig at her ex-husband Ant McPartlin with the name of her new cosmetics range.

The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist is planning on calling a new Avon range “Lisa Loves Hurley” – referencing their beloved labrador which they’re fighting for custody over.

Lisa is trying to get sole custody of Hurley in their divorce battle but the dog spends half his time with her in Chiswick and the rest of the time with Ant, his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett and their two dogs.

A source told The Sun: “It’s a way for her to say ‘F**k you’ to Ant. And a declaration of how much she loves Hurley. He’s been there by her side through all the mess Ant created.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

“She has always been upset that Ant couldn’t just let her have custody of Hurley who she sees as her baby.

“She knows that Ant loves Hurley as well but she really hoped he would be the bigger man and let her at least have custody of him after all she has been through.”

It comes as Lisa rejected a proposed settlement of £31million – half of Ant’s £62million fortune – as well as their former marital home in Chiswick.

Lisa apparently would rather have her day in court and has refused to sign Ant’s non-disclosure agreement that would be part of any financial settlement.

MORE: Lisa Armstrong shares emotional tribute to late father in heart breaking post amid Ant McPartlin drama

She also liked many tweets last week slating Ant and his girlfriend Anne-Marie – who was Lisa’s former friend and personal assistant, and added she “won’t be bullied”.

Many of her fans were defending her, with one praising Lisa for being “dignified”, adding they “can only imagine the pain she is in”.

And Lisa retweeted the fan and added: “”Thanks hun, I won’t be bullied…. x”