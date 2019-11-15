'It doesn't get any easier'

Ant McPartlin’s ex wife Lisa Armstrong took to Instagram to share a heart breaking tribute in honour of her late father.

The celebrity make-up artist shared a childhood photo of herself grinning beside dad Derek, who passed away aged 71 at the beginning of this year following a battle with cancer.

Reminiscing on the time passed since his sad death, Lisa penned, ‘6 months today….. time flys but it doesn’t get any easier. #stillcantbelievehesgone #mypops #rip 😥😥😥,’

Plenty of Lisa’s kind followers rushed to send their words of comfort, including the stars of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, who the beauty guru glams up for the dance contest every week.

‘Love you ❤️,’ wrote ballroom pro Karen Hauer, while Ola Jordan sent a string of love heart emojis.

Meanwhile, some loyal fans shared their own similar experiences, opening up about losing loved ones.

‘Lost my dad three years ago and it’s still hurt #daddysgirl #wishtheyhadaphoneinheaven,’ one penned.

‘My dad passed 27 years ago, the pain never goes away , but u learn to live without them XX big hugs Lisa XX ❤️,’ added another.

‘Sending love and hugs your way xxx you never stop missing them but I promise you it will get easier,’ chipped in a third.

Having suffered a grief filled year, Lisa is also still weathering the drama of her and husband Ant’s divorce.

Earlier this week, she hit back at a Twitter user who questioned her about the divorce proceedings, after it was reported that she had said no to hefty chunk of the telly star’s £62 million fortune.

‘How can 31million, not be enough for you?! It’s enough for both me and my family put together for life. Just sayin’,’ the poster asked.

Hitting back at the cheeky remark, Lisa hinted that the allegations are untrue, saying, ‘Don’t believe the lies #justsaying.’