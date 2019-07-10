The make-up artist looks like she's oozing confidence

Ant McPartlin’s ex Lisa Armstrong looks absolutely stunning in her latest Instagram snap.

The make-up artist shared a rare make-up free selfie as she enjoyed another balmy London evening.

Wearing a black and pink flower print outfit and showcasing her best pout, a bronzed Lisa is confidently staring into the camera in the hot shot.

She wrote alongside it, ‘Quiff and no make-up kinda evening…. #summernights.’

The picture was soon inundated with glowing compliments from her famous friends and followers alike, with Lee Ryan sharing: ‘Hair on point,’ along with a fire emoji and a heart eye emoji.

‘You look gorgeous your skin looks fantastic,’ a second wrote, while a third added, ‘You’re looking good Lisa.’

Someone else said the 42-year-old looks completely different to how she did this time last year following her bitter split from TV star Ant.

‘I ain’t being funny, but you look amazing. You look like a different person to a year ago.’

Lisa has been making the most of the summer sun and the previous day posted a sweet selfie with her beloved dog Hurley as the pair both posed for a close-up snap.

It comes as ex Ant and girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett, who started dating following his split from wife of 11 years, were spotted watching the tennis at Wimbledon.

The smartly-dressed couple were pictured laughing and smiling as they headed to their seats on Centre Court earlier this week.

Ant previously opened up about their relationship, telling the Sun on Sunday: ‘Anne-Marie honestly is the fundamental reason for the great change in my life.

‘She’s been my rock. She’s a beautiful soul. We’re very happy… She is the most wonderful true woman.’