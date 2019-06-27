Angela Griffin wrote, 'So so so proud of you'

Lisa Faulkner’s celebrity friends have sent their support to the star as she releases her new book, which is centred around her struggles with infertility.

The celebrity chef, who is engaged to John Torode, shared a touching post to her Instagram discussing the significant day.

In the message, Lisa directly addressed people who may also be facing problems having a baby, revealing that the book was written to reassure people that there is a light at the end of the journey.

She wrote, ‘Publication day is here! Thank you @eburybooks for the beautiful flowers and for all your support.

‘This was not an easy book to write but one I really wanted to write to help anyone through the pain of infertility or just starting that journey of ivf and feeling like what happens if this doesn’t work, where do I go from here. Whatever you decide there is always a chink of light at the end of that dark tunnel and I wanted to reassure people of that light.

‘This is just a story of my journey, of what was going on in my head at that time when life felt pretty Rocky and pretty lonely even though I was surrounded by loving friends and family. I truly hope from the bottom of my heart that this book provides a hand to hold for anyone going through that journey 💕🙏🏻’.

Many of the 47-year-old’s celebrity pals shared emotional comments on the post, revealing how proud they are of Lisa.

Angela Griffin wrote, ‘Congratulations my love. I know what this meant to write. So so so proud of you. My strong, brave, clever friend. Xxx’

While Tamzin Outhwaite also said, ‘Oh Lisa that just brought a tear to my eye. I feel very proud of you.. what an achievement 😘’.

Presenter Kate Thornton shared a lovely message too, saying, ‘So so proud of you for sharing a story that will help so many and, I know, was so difficult to tell. ❤️’

Lisa’s book, Meant to Be: My Journey to Motherhood, tracks her journey towards becoming a mum, before she adopted her daughter Billie, now 11 years old.

In an interview with Hello!, the chef revealed that she believes she was always meant to be with her daughter.

‘In the end, I got my girl and somebody said to me “a snowflake always lands in the right place” and I think that’s true – you always get what you’re meant to.’

