Lisa Riley looks slimmer than ever after shedding a huge 12 stone

Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley has come a long way since she first appeared on our screens back in 1995, looking almost unrecognisable!

Following her stint on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2012, Lisa is currently taking part in Strictly-esque performances on P&O Cruises.

But it’s not all work and no play, as the 42-year-old shared her stunning new figure with fans during a break from her hectic schedule.

Her latest Instagram post sees the actress sporting a blue Bardot top to showcase her healthy size 12 figure.

The snap also saw Lisa wearing a large smile, as she told fans, ‘First night off on our @pandocruises @bbcstrictly cruise the Showcases are going to be so EXCITING…loving working with @mr_njonesofficial @giada.lini @grazianodiprima @thedebbiemcgee what a beautiful, talented, funny group of people!!!

‘Makes my job a breeze. Here’s to many more fun days ahead. Where we get so many MORE strictly faces #strictlycomedancing #cruise #dancing #nightoff #chilling #restaurant #cruiseaway #relax #shiplife.’

Lisa, who used to be a size 28, credits her 12-stone weight loss to “sheer hard work, diet and exercise” and has revealed that she no longer drinks alcohol or eats carbs.

In a recent interview the star admitted, ‘I had made myself fat by gorging on bread, crisps, crumpets and red wine. Once I accepted responsibility for my health, weight and lifestyle it made it easier to take control. You don’t have to have starter, main and pudding.’

Last year Lisa also went under the knife to remove more than a stone worth of saggy skin.

Despite her incredible weight loss, Lisa has candidly spoken about still having ‘bad days’, but does not view them as failure, instead advising fans to ‘draw a line under it and move on’.

Good for you Lisa, you look incredible!

Words: Ariana Longson