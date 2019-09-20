Little Mix ‘broken hearted’ after accident that forced them to cancel show

Little Mix have been left devastated after being forced to cancel a gig.

The band is currently on tour and were supposed to be performing yesterday evening in Vienna, capital city of Austria.

However, they were forced to cancel the show after a production truck crashed and smashed the set.

Taking to social media to share the devastating news, the band members – Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards – announced to their fans that the show ‘had to be cancelled’.

Captioning their post ‘Vienna 💜’, the girls wrote: ‘Vienna, we are so sad to say that tonight’s show has had to be cancelled.

‘Unfortunately one of our production trucks was in an accident earlier today which means we haven’t been able to set up our staging and lights.

‘Thankfully no one was hurt, but it means we aren’t able to put on the show for you.

‘We are absolutely broken hearted as we were so excited to see you all.

‘All tickets are refunded, please contact your point of sale. The girls x.’

The group’s LM5 tour had only just kicked off on Monday, with the band’s first show taking place in Spain’s capital Madrid at the start of the week.

Last night’s Vienna show was to be the second date of band’s tour, before they head off to Germany, Belgium, France and then back home to the UK.

Throughout October and November the four girls, who were put together in a band when they participated on the eighth series of TV singing competition The X Factor back in 2011, will be touring the UK, performing their show in different cities around the country.

They will then head over to perform in Australia and New Zealand when December hits.