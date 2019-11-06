Little Mix introduce their fifth member live on stage

There's ANOTHER Little Mix lady!?

Little Mix have introduced the fifth member of the band to their fans.

While live on stage at London’s O2 arena as part of their LM5 world tour, the world famous girl group brought out the brains behind their smash hits songs.

Taking to Instagram to document the moment, the Little Mix lady Jade Thirlwall explained that lesser known pop artist Kamille has written loads of their most famous tunes.

Commending the music producer for her epic work, Jade penned, ‘Just a few of the songs our 5th member has written or co written with/for us:

black magic

love me like you

hair

power

shoutout to my ex

strip

think about us

more than words.

‘23 songs later, we wouldn’t be where we are now in our career without this angel. Love you more than words can say @kamille ♥️🌌✨.’

Thanking Jade for her sweet shout out, singer Kamille commented, ‘😭😭😭😭😭 stop it right nowww! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love u my babessss! u are too cute for words I swear 😫.’

‘love u ♥️♥️♥️♥️ always grateful ✨,’ Jade wrote back.

Loads of Little Mix’s loyal fans chipped in too, thanking Kamille for creating their favourite music.

‘Thanks for everything u do for the girls we all grateful for u💗💗💗💗💗,’ one wrote.

‘Thank you so freaking much for writing the BEST bops I listen to 500 times everyday💕💕,’ chipped in another.

Heaps more dubbed her an honorary member of the band.

‘Newest member of Little Mix,’ one comment read.

‘Literally 5th member 🔥,’ said a second.