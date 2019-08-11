Jade suffered with the eating disorder for five years

Jade Thirlwall has bravely opened up about her battle with anorexia – revealing that doctors warned her she would die if she didn’t start eating.

The Little Mix singer recently visited patients at the Riverdale Grange hospital in Sheffield to tell them about her own experiences with the eating disorder for BBC Sounds Life Hacks podcast, I’ve Been There: Jade Thirlwall & Anorexia.

Sharing her experience on Twitter on Saturday, Jade posted: ‘Earlier this year I took part in a podcast for the BBC about a very personal topic for me – Anorexia.

‘It was an opportunity for me to visit a fantastic hospital called Riverdale Grange in Sheffield, meet some of the patients and hear their experiences as well as sharing with them my own.

‘It was an absolute honour to meet them and I really hope by sharing my story I was able to help both them and anyone listening to the podcast to further understand anorexia and see that recovery is absolutely possible,’ she added.’

Jade suffered from anorexia for five years and was treated in the same hospital as the one she visited for the podcast.

Thankfully, she made a full recovery just weeks before she auditioned for The X Factor in 2011.

Reflecting on her battle with anorexia, Jade told host Katie Thistleton: ‘Anorexia was my own dark secret and I guess I was sort of satisfied with that.

‘It was my own thing that I could do to myself and nobody knew about it.

‘I obviously became very small and my ribs were sticking out. I was very gaunt and I used to wear a lot of baggy clothes to hide that.

‘In my head, I felt so down and depressed about everything that was going on in my life, I really just wanted to sort of waste away.

‘I got in a really horrible state. The turning point — and the reason why I first told my counsellor — was when I got tired of hating myself so much.’

Jade added: ‘The second turning point for me was when I was at hospital and the doctors told me that I would die if I kept doing it.

‘To hear somebody say that to you is actually quite scary and I started to realise how damaging it was for my family.

‘I’d become so selfish with how I felt about myself I forgot that I had family and friends who were also really hurting because of what I was doing.’

You can listen in full to Life Hacks – I’ve Been There: Jade Thirlwall & Anorexia, HERE.