Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall splits from boyfriend of three years Jed Elliott

Sad news

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has reportedly split from her boyfriend of three years, Jed Elliott.

The pop songstress, 26, and the musician, 28, allegedly called time on the relationship due to hectic work commitments and spending lots of time apart.

Bass player Jed is currently touring American with his band, The Struts, while Jade is often jetting around the globe with her fellow Little Mix members.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Jade and Jed have decided to end the relationship.

‘There is honestly no big drama, it has just sadly run its course. They spent so much time apart as Jed is on tour constantly in the USA with his band The Struts.

‘And obviously Jade is super busy with Little Mix promo – and about to start a massive LM5 Tour.

‘The split is amicable and they remain mates.’

The stunning X-Factor winner has previously documented insights into the pair’s long distance romance.

Last December, she shared footage on her Instagram of an airport reunion with Jed, having spent a whopping 103 days apart.

Jade can be seen standing in arrivals holding a huge ‘Welcome Home’ banner in the air as Jed walks through the gate with a trolley of luggage in tow.

Having spotted her beau, the Woman Like Me hit maker ran into his arms.

Referencing a scene from the smash hit romcom, Love Actually, Jade captioned the adorable video: ‘103 days later.

♡ “If you look for it, I’ve got a sneaky feeling you’ll find that love actually is all around.” ♡’

Seemingly alluding to the break up, Jade took to Instagram earlier this week to share a somewhat sassy snap.

Looking casually dressed and donning a baseball cap with the word ‘fu**’ printed on, Jade penned the message: ‘the cap’s the caption.’