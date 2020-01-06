We're feeling Jade's new look...

Little Mix mega babe, Jade Thirlwall, sent her adoring fans into frenzy as she debuted a gorgeous change to her hair this weekend.

The South Shields born pop star seemingly felt a hair do revamp was in order in light of the New Year and made sure her six million Instagram followers were the first to get a peek at her new look.

Sharing a trio of glowing snap shots on the social media platform, songstress Jade grinned as she showed off her fresh, new locks.

Switching her golden brown waves for a lighter, blonder shade, Jade rocked her long, sleek barnet in a simple middle parting style.

Proving she’s going for a 2020 appearance overhaul like so many of us, Jade cheekily penned, ‘new yurrrrr new hurrrr.’

As always, Little Mix’s loyal supporters flooded the comment section with kind words sure to give Jade’s ego a boost.

‘What a goddess😍,’ wrote one.

‘YES QUEEN I LOVE IT,’ gushed a second, while a third chipped in, ‘You are so beautiful omg i can’t.’

‘Love it so so so so much ❤️❤️,’ swooned another in agreement.

This comes after Jade celebrated her 27th birthday on Boxing Day, documenting the milestone with some adorable childhood photos.

In a seriously sweet snapshot of herself as a tiny tot, a baby Jade can be seen sporting a rather fetching party hat teamed with a cute ruffled frock. Aw!

Thanking her fans for their birthday wishes, she captioned the upload with, ‘thank you so much for all the birthday love 🎂💕 it was two days ago now but I’m still rinsing it and I won’t be judged.’

In another festive photo, little Jade can be seen flashing a grin and perching on Santa Claus’s lap, writing, ‘Merry Christmas from me and Santa (me Dad) 🎅🏼👧🏽.’

Too cute!