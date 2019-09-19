Little Mix fans go wild as Jade Thirlwall debuts seriously bold new look

Go girrrrl

Little Mix fans were left stunned yesterday when Jade Thirlwall debuted a seriously striking new look.

The smash hit girl band kicked off their brand new LM5 tour in Milan earlier this week and 26-year-old Jade is seriously mixing up her look for the all singing all dancing shows.

Taking to Instagram to share the concert look with her millions of followers, the Geordie girl looked stunning as she rocked bright pink hair.

Teaming the half-pink-half blonde wig with some very bold fashion choices, Jade posed in a zebra print leotard complete with matching gloves and a pair of fluorescent green glasses. Wow!

Naturally, hundreds of Jade’s loyal supporters bombarded her with complimentary comments.

One swooned: ‘YESSSSS WHAT I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR OMG YES YES YES 😍😍😍😍,’ while a second chipped in: ‘LOOK AT YOU OMG.’

Meanwhile, Jade’s fellow Little Mix babe Jesy Nelson more words of praise over the sizzling snap, penning: ‘Oh yeaaaaaaa.’

This comes days after 28-year-old Jesy shared her very own glimpse of the band’s on stage costumes, flaunting her figure in a black and red PVC number.

Rocking a platinum blonde bob and an uber glam make up look, the Essex girl smouldered for the camera as she showcased her jaw dropping physique in the tight, revealing piece, teamed with matching thigh high boots.

As per usual, the comment section beneath the post was flooded with uplifting words and positive vibes from fans.

One gushed: ‘Oh good Lord! You are a goddess 😍🔥😍🔥😍🔥😍🔥😍🔥,’ and a second stunned supporter declared: ‘GOD IS A WOMAN AND HER NAME IS JESY NELSON.’

Meanwhile, Jesy’s number one fan, boyfriend Chris Hughes cheekily asked: ‘Can I shower with you 🥰😍.’