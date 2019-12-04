Looks gorge, Jade!

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has been spotted with a new tattoo, and fans are loving the meaning behind it.

The Geordie singer has been busy on tour with her bandmates over the past few months, but it seems the madness hasn’t quite died down as she’s still attending several events.

Last week she attended the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards alongside Perrie Edwards, and this week she went along to the British Fashion Awards, this time with partner in crime Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

The gorgeous pair looked fierce in their outfits, with Jade rocking a fabulous black suit, and Leigh-Anne dressed in a chic mini dress.

But when she posted snaps of her outfit on Instagram, fans noticed something else – Jade’s brand new tattoo.

The Arabic writing in her ribcage means nothing less than ‘Queen’. Yas Jade, we couldn’t think of anything more appropriate!

Fans were quick to comment on the new ink, with one saying, ‘I am so in love with your new tattoo 😍’.

A second said, ‘YOUR TATTOO IS BEAUTIFUL’.

A third wrote, ‘Your tattoo tells the truth.’

Another fan added, ‘GO TELL EM WHO THE QUEEN IS GIRL I LOVE UR TATTO’.

And our personal favourite: ‘no one:

‘Jade: wears a suit which shows her new tattoo that means QUEEN.’



It’s been a busy year for Jade, who not only went on tour, but also was a guest judge on the UK version of Ru Paul’s Drag Race and opened her own cocktail bar in Newcastle – Red Door.

Speaking about the exciting things ahead, she recently told Galore magazine: “I’m looking forward to showing the world more of the things that I’m passionate about.

“Me and the girls have got some really exciting projects coming up. Maybe I’ll find a man by then but either way I’m not ar**d.”

Go Jade, we love to see it!