Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall shares heartbreaking old post she wrote while recovering from anorexia

'WOW the self hatred here'

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall started the new decade by opening up about the self-hatred she felt ten years ago.

The singer took to her Instagram account to shared a Facebook post she shared ten years ago, before she became famous as part of Little Mix.

In the post she wrote back in 2010, Jade asks Santa for bigger boobs, a more toned body like Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger.

‘Dear Santa, could you please supply [me] with some appropriately sized boobs, so that I feel like a lady and not a 12-year-old’, she wrote.

‘Also, I would love to have a body more toned that Nicole Scherzinger’s, and if you could get rid of this spot on my chin which has so conveniently timed itself to appear for Christmas and my birthday, that would be nice.’

‘Much love, and I still think you’re real, Jade x.’

Alongisde a screenshot of the post, Jade revealed the period when she wrote it wasn’t easy as she recovering from anorexia, but she’s learned to love herself a lot more since.

‘Kinda funny but WOW the self hatred here!! I feel sad knowing that version of myself in 2010 was so self conscious she felt the need to post publicly self deprecating herself’, she wrote.

‘Just recovering from anorexia and no idea I was about to be pummelled into an industry that feeds off this kinda negative shit. It’s taken 10 years and while I still have normal days of feeling crap I can honestly say I love my little tittied, sometimes spotty imperfect self and you should too ☺️ I’m going into this decade with a whole lotta love for myself ✨♥️’.

Yes Jade! This is the energy we all need in 2020…