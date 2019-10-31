‘It’s finally happening’ Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall can’t contain her excitement about solo project

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall is adding guest judge to her CV, as makes her TV debut.

The pop star was recruited to be on the panel of the new show Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK, and she clearly can’t contain her excitement that her episode is finally airing tonight.

Writing on Instagram alongside a picture of her with the other judges, she wrote, ‘It’s finally happening 😭 you can watch me on Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK on @bbciplayer tomorrow at 8pm. It’s going to be sickening! ✨#DragRaceUK @dragraceukbbc 💜’.

Jade looked sensational dressed in a cute mini turquoise dress with matching heeled sandals paired with white socks and a white feather boa.

Her bandmates were quick to congratulate Jade on her TV debut, with Leigh-Anne Pinnock commenting, ‘So exciting 😍😍😍😍😍’.

Jesy Nelson also wrote, ‘Yassssssssssssss finallllyyyyyy 😍🙏🏻🙌🏻👑’.

Fans also congratulated the star on the role, ‘So happy for you!! All your dreams are coming true Jade and you really deserve it❤️’.

She later posted another sizzling snap of her killer outfit, writing, ‘#DragRaceUK TONIGHT 👼🏽’.

Jade has been a longtime fan of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, and confessed to fans she got seriously starstruck when she met the man himself back in 2017.

Alongside a picture of the two, she wrote at the time, ‘here I am pretending to act cool whilst hyperventilating inside. Along with Diana Ross, @rupaulofficial has inspired me as an artist and performer, whilst giving me the confidence in myself I never knew I had. #ifyoucantloveyourself #howinthehellareyougonnalovesomebodyelse #AMEN 👑💛’.

The meet up happened while she was still with now ex-boyfriend Jed Elliot, and she praised him for being so understanding in another post.

‘Pouring my heart out to Mama Ru! this photo was taken by my boyfriend who had organised a surprise day out for me which we ended up missing because we spent too long at@rupaulsdragcon?

‘I flew to LA for two nights to spend rare quality time together and he didn’t moan once about me dragging (lol) him around for hours while making him take pictures of me fangirling all day. We all need a @jedstruts in our lives ♥

‘Ps I did wake up at 8am to watch the Arsenal game with him so we’re kinda even ?’