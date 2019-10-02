Chris Hughes has given a rare interview about his relationship with Jesy Nelson, and it sounds like things are getting serious between them!

The Love Island star, 26, and Little Mix singer Jesy, 28, have only been dating for nine months, but Chris says he can already see himself staying with her ‘forever’.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Speaking to MailOnline, Chris said, ‘At the moment I see myself being with her forever so eventually we’ll want a family. But not now as we’re working and are both really busy.’

Describing his girlfriend as having a ‘heart of gold’, Chris continued, ‘We’re both very family orientated so for me, I’m always going to want to start a family. Now’s obviously not the right time for either of us because we’re both working, we’re doing our own thing.’

MORE: Little Mix fans devastated after accident forces them to cancel show

Chris recently proved his loyalty to Jesy as he engaged in a Twitter spat with controversial Katie Hopkins.

During Jesy’s powerful BBC documentary Odd One Out, in which she spoke about the effect trolls had on her during the early days of Little Mix, she revealed one post from Katie in particular stood out in her mind.

After witnessing the heartbreaking scenes, Chris took to Twitter to call Katie a ‘b*tch’, to which she replied, ‘Brilliant boyfriend of #OddOneOut #JesyNelson. Not the sharpest tool in the shed are we dear?’