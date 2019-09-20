Fans in the audience captured the emotional moment on video

Jesy Nelson broke down in tears on stage during a Little Mix concert in Milan last night.

The smash hit girl band kicked off their brand new LM5 tour in the city this week and 28-year-old Jesy was filmed by fans as she wept in front of the crowd at their latest show.

The X-Factor winners were singing emotional ballad The Cure when Essex songstress Jesy burst into sobs before the audience.

As the band sang the touching lyrics to the song which includes heart felt lines such as ‘I was a little bit hurt, but I’m not anymore. I was a little left out, but I’m not anymore,’ the tear jerking performance proved too much for Jesy.

Her fellow Little Mix members Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock rushed to offer comfort and support, wrapping their arms around Jesy.

The raw moment comes days after Jesy’s BBC documentary Odd One Out was aired, leaving viewers in tears as the show delved into the pop star’s struggles with online trolling.

Hundreds took to social media in disbelief after watching her heartbreaking account of the day she attempted to take her own life in order to end the pain she felt as a result of the abuse.

Detailing the gut wrenching time, Jesy said: ‘I just remember thinking this is never going to go.

‘I’m going to constantly wake up and feel sad for the rest of my life. So what is the point in being here?

‘I physically couldn’t tolerate the pain any more.

‘I remember thinking I just need to make this go away.

I remember going to the kitchen and I just took as many tablets as I could. Then I just lay in bed for ages thinking ‘just hurry up, just let it happen’.