Jesy Nelson left viewers in tears after opening on bullying in a recent documentary.

The BBC documentary Odd One Out saw the singer breavely open up on depression after she was bullied by online trolls over her weight and appearance.

The 28-year-old talked about how being mocked by online bullies led her to attempt to take her own life back in 2013.

And the candid interview touched the hearts of everyone who watched it, with viewers flooding social media with messages of support for the Little Mix singer.

‘Jesy Nelson’s ‘Odd One Out’ – show it in schools, tell your mates, watch it,’ said actress and TV presenter Emily Atack. ‘Let’s knock this shit on the head. #JesyNelson @bbcthree’.

‘This Jesy Nelson documentary needs to be shown in every single school and college up and down the country to show that words can break even the most strongest looking people and ruin so many lives,’ commented another viewer. ‘Just be kind. 🙏🏻 #OddOneOut #LittleMix #JesyNelson’.

Another commented: ‘Wow, this needs to go out to every high school! Jesy Nelson has just potentially made a start to really stop this! Go on you beaut 💓 the good comments are as common as the bad, roll with them #BeKind #itstimetochange’.

‘Crying buckets over #OddOneOut,’ tweeted another. ‘Jesy @LittleMix, you are so brave, so powerful, so talented, so beautiful. I am insanely proud of you.

‘This docu should be shown in every school, parents, teachers… everyone should watch this ❤’.

Another wrote: ‘Everyone (including schools) should watch Jesy Nelson : Odd One Out and learn the importance of just being bloody NICE to other people💛 what is wrong with the world man’.

Many viewers even took to Twitter to demand that the documentary be shown in schools across the country to raise awareness of sensitive and difficult issues that it covered.

A host of other viewers left messages of support, with Strictly Come Dancing’s Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley writing: ‘Just watched #JesyNelson doc. What an absolute star. Thank you for doing this. Very strong and brave. Related to a lot of things u said’ and ‘My god, this doc. Jesy, you a total star. ✨

‘To everyone who consistently digs out other people online, your behaviour has such serious consequences. We all need to make a conscious effort to just be a bit kinder.’

The documentary received so much support that ‘#oddoneout’ was even trending number one on Twitter for some time.

Well done Jesy for raising awareness of such an important issue.