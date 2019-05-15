The pop beauty shared the hot shot with her 5.2 million Instagram followers

Jesy Nelson just unveiled a majorly hot new look to her 5.2 million Instagram followers.

The Little Mix singer, 27, delighted her army of loyal fans with the hot shot that shows her proudly modelling her dramatic platinum locks.

Jesy is also showcasing her best pout and a flawless face of make-up as she poses in a flattering military-style jacket, fishnet tights and little else.

‘She got new hairs!!!’ the Woman Like Me singer captioned the photo.

Jesy’s boyfriend Chris Hughes was one of the first to comment on his girlfriend’s sexy snap, writing, ‘Amazing’ along with a heart emoji.

Ex-TOWIE beauty Chloe Lewis also chimed in with a compliment, telling Jesy, ‘I want all your hairs.’

It’s not the first time smitten former Love Island star Chris has publicly swooned over the Little Mix singer on Instagram.

Earlier this month the pair, who took their unlikely romance public in March, gave their followers an insight into their latest cosy night in with a cute video clip.

Praising his pop star beau, Chris can be seen scrolling through photos of Jesy before he declares: ‘God, you’re fit.’

Jesy was quick to throw praise back at her man, zooming the camera into Chris’s hair and adding: ‘Look at those highlights.’

And the Love Island cast member kept the compliments flowing as he continued to gush, ‘Look how fit you are, look how fit you are.’

The pair reportedly hit it off after sliding into the ol’ Instagram DMs and were first spotted in public together when they enjoyed a date at a Harry Potter themed bar in London in January.

You guys!