Adorable!

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her football star boyfriend Andre Gray enjoyed a rather luxurious date today.

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old pop star shared a series of snippets from the romantic day out with her beau, explaining that she and the Watford player had been enjoying the sights of London from up high.

Detailing the epic activity, she wrote, “We had the cutest little date day on the @londoneye feels good to be home 🤗❤️ #eyelovelondon.”

In the envy-inducing photos, Leigh-Anne and Andre can be seen posing above the city in a rather private looking London Eye pod, grinning with glasses of fizz in their hands.

Looking chic in an all black outfit complete with zip embellished leather trousers and a a pair of killer heels, Leigh-Anne posed for some seriously sultry sky-high pics.

As always, hordes of Leigh-Anne’s loyal fans bombarded the comment section with gushing compliments.

“YOU BOTH LOOK SO CUTE TOGETHER♥️ MAY GOD BLESS YOU WITH LOTS OF HAPPINESS AND SUCCESS IN LIFE♥️ LOTS OF LOVE♥️,” one swooned.

While a second chipped in, “Love you queen 💝😭😍,” and a third added, “You’re so cute omg 😍.”

The mushy upload comes after Leigh-Anne admitted that she ‘wakes up hating’ Andre thanks to recurring dreams about him cheating on her. Eeek!

She told Grazia, “I don’t really dream that much but I’ve had the same nightmare a couple of times; that my boyfriend has cheated on me. I wake up hating him the next day.”

Despite the nasty nightmare, Leigh-Anne adores her bae and confessed to being ‘clingy’ when he’s not around.

“It’s really embarrassing,” she admitted. “I find it hard to sleep when I’m home alone. That’s probably the one thing that keeps me up at night.”