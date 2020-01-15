Definition of beach babe 😍

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock never fails to leave us swooning when it comes to her holiday snaps.

The globally famous songstress has certainly been living her best life lately, enjoying an exotic trip to sun kissed Jamaica to ease herself into the new year.

Of course, Leigh-Anne’s jet set trip has meant she’s been providing us with non-stop bikini snaps- and tbh, we aren’t complaining.

The X-Factor winning pop star, who reigned victorious on the show alongside Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall back in 2011, has been busy posing in various pieces of skimpy swimwear, proudly flaunting her enviable figure for her Instagram followers.

It’s no surprise Leigh-Anne is happy to show off her huge supply of two pieces though, thanks to the fact most of them are from her very own swimwear line, In A Sea Shell.

In her most recent upload, a glowing, fresh faced Leigh-Anne can be seen frolicking in the crystal blue ocean at Jamaica’s Montego Bay.

Letting her natural brunette curls hang loose around her shoulders, Leigh-Anne shot a smouldering glance at the camera, flaunting her bod in a baby pink bikini.

Cheekily captioning the pic, the model-worthy gal penned, ‘Love me naked 🌊.’

Obviously, Leigh-Anne’s loyal fan base swarmed the comment section and bombarded her with compliments.

‘You know you’re that boss lady when you go to your hometown in your own bikini brand 😇😇😇,’ one remarked.

‘Your body is just goals😭,’ added another, while a third chipped in, ‘Leigh you’re fire🔥🔥.’

‘Love you in every single way✨😍,’ gushed a fourth adoring supporter.