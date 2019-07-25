Go girl!

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has wowed fans once again with yet another stunning bikini snap.

Posing in a revealing white two-piece, clutching a platter of exotic fruit and donning a white towel on her head, the gorgeous pop princess posed crossed legged on a luxurious yacht.

Munching on a juicy piece of watermelon, the 27-year-old hit maker penned: ‘How I envision myself enjoying the fruits of my labour.. LITERALLY 🤞🏽 🍇 ☀️🛥.’

Leigh-Anne’s supportive Little Mix band mate, Jesy Nelson, made sure to give her pal a complimentary comment beneath the upload, writing: ‘So beautiful.’

Meanwhile, hundreds of Leigh-Anne’s super loyal fans came through with hordes more compliments and plenty of words of praise for their idol.

One swooned: ‘I can’t handle your beauty😫,’ and another gushed: ‘MY LIFE GOT BETTER WHEN I SAW THIS😍😍😍😍😍😍.’

A fourth chipped in to add ‘How do you manage to look this perfect in every photo 😍🔥.’

One more expressed their envy of Leigh-Anne’s hunky football player beau, Andre Grey, saying: ‘She’s so beautiful Andre is lucky to have a girl like Lei.’

Leigh-Anne and the 28-year-old Watford FC player got together back in 2016 and their romance has flourished ever since.

They now share a beautiful home together and regularly upload adorable lovey-dovey snaps on social media.

Last month the X-Factor winner posted a snapshot of the couple sharing a smooch, wishing her boyfriend a happy birthday.

She wrote: ‘Happy Birthday you incredible human being @andregray_ 🥳🥳🥳🥳f*** knows what I’d do without you 🤷🏽♀️😂❤️❤️❤️.’

Cheekily responding, Andre joked: ‘Neither do i lol😂❤️❤️.’

Naturally, fans of the songstress went wild over the tribute, with one adding: ‘Wish you two only the best❤️❤️❤️,’ and a second saying: ‘You two make my whole life better😻’