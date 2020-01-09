Go girl 🔥

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared her first red hot bikini shot of the year.

Over on Instagram, where the pop star has amassed a mammoth 5.1 million followers, Leigh-Anne sent fans into a frenzy with the sizzling swim suit pic.

In the photo, the globally famous songstress, who is one quarter of mega successful girl group Little Mix, can be seen baring her glowing skin and sensational curves in a mint green two piece.

Looking natural and radiant, London girl Leigh-Anne let her curly locks blow in the wind while posing up a storm on her recent trip to Jamaica.

If the award winning girl band member wasn’t enough of a girl boss, the swimwear she’s rocking is part of her very own line, In A Sea Shell.

‘Now I get to come home wearing mine and @gabriellenikita own designs and brand @inaseashell feeling very blessed and proud 🙏🏽😍 🇯🇲👙,’ she wrote beside the stunning snapshot.

‘LEIGH LOOK AT YOU! 😍💗,’ commented one of her mind blown fans.

‘The most beautiful angel in the world,’ penned a second admirer.

‘I’m proud to have such a confident idol! And looks Hella hot at the same time😍🔥,’ swooned a third.

‘Omggggggggggg how can someone look like thisssss😭😍😍,’ chipped in a fourth.

This comes after Leigh-Anne celebrated the festive period in style with her boyfriend, Andre Gray, and their two pooches in their decked out mansion.

In a Christmas photo of Leigh-Anne, the Watford football player and their adorable pets, the doggies can be seen dressed in hilariously sweet Chrimbo outfits, with one dressed as Santa and the other as a bright green tree.

Too cute to handle.

‘Merry Christmas ya filthy animals 🎄,’ Leigh-Anne wrote alongside the upload, wishing her fans well on Christmas day.