Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock wowed fans when she took to Instagram with yet another gorgeous snap yesterday.

The 28-year-old pop star is currently living it up alongside her Little Mix band mates on the girl groups’ LM5 world tour.

But this weekend she took a break from rocking her edgy on stage outfits to pose in a sexy satin mini dress teamed with heels.

Pushing her hands through her stunning afro hair and sporting a pair of huge hoop earrings Leigh-Anne smouldered for the camera as she bared her toned pins.

Captioning the red hot photo, she wrote, ‘Disco 👸🏾.’

Meanwhile, the former X-Factor winner’s boyfriend Andre Gray made sure to show his appreciation in the comment section, with the Watford football star leaving a love heart eyed emoji.

Little Mix’s loyal fans were going wild for the snapshot too, obvs.

‘OMFG FU***NG QUEEN,’ gushed one while a second added, ‘but wow, what a woman 😍.’

‘LEIGH-ANNE YOU’RE ON FIRE,’ chipped in another.

This follows the exciting news that Leigh-Anne and the rest of her band mates are launching their very own collection with online fashion giant, Pretty Little Thing.

Naturally, the announcement of the collaboration left LM lovers majorly thrilled, with the girls confirming the news by sharing a stunning image of themselves posing in front of the Eifell Tower while wearing matching snake skin outfits.

Looking like the definition of squad goals, the band wrote, ‘⚜ #PLTxLittleMix ⚜ IS COMING 💕✨ We’re so excited to announce that our collection with @prettylittlething is launching on November 7th. We’ve absolutely loved creating this collection for you and can’t wait for you to see it 💖.’