Awkward...

Little Mix fans were left furious when Louis Walsh made a sly dig about the global smash hit girl band on The X-Factor: Celebrity.

During Saturday night’s instalment of the singing contest’s epic all star revamp, Louis and his fellow judges Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger, saw influencer girl group V5 impress during their performance.

Praising the five-piece, Irish music mogul Louis insisted, “Girls, really well done, the world needs a new girl band.”

While Louis didn’t directly take a swipe at the Little Mix ladies, hordes of their loyal fans took to Twitter to hit back at his comment, reminding him of the existence of Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall.

‘lol so I was watching the X factor celebrity tonight and louis said “ the world needs a new girl band” noooo we don’t Louis we already have the best and biggest girl band in the world @LittleMix so Louis shhhhh but whatever ya say 🤷🏽♀️😂 ,’ one remarked.

‘The world doesn’t need a new girl band Louis Walsh, we have @LittleMix happily thank you! 🤦🏼♀️ #xfactorcelebrity, added another.

Meanwhile a third simply stated, ‘Got nothin’ on little mix #XFactorCelebrity,’ and another piped up, ‘V5 are a BTEC version of Little Mix #XFactorCelebrity.’

Despite Louis’ claim, Little Mix are seriously busy with other aspects of their career and confirmed some very exciting news yesterday, leaving fans utterly thrilled.

Taking to Instagram, the squad told their followers, ‘⚜ #PLTxLittleMix ⚜ IS COMING 💕✨ We’re so excited to announce that our collection with @prettylittlething is launching on November 7th. We’ve absolutely loved creating this collection for you and can’t wait for you to see it 💖.’

Beside the caption, the girls can be seen rocking coordinating snake print ensembles while posing in front of the Eiffel Tower and looking totally gorg’.